F.L.P. Trust #14 Sells 1,283,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $153.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.