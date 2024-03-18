Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 30,469 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $48.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.