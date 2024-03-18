Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.91. 665,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $232.18 and a twelve month high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

