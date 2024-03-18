Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 9,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,509,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

