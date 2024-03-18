Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 1,583 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.51. 2,281,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,660. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average of $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

