Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 8,874 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.26. 39,855,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,697,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

