Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.31. The company had a trading volume of 618,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
