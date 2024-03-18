Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

NUMV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,837 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

