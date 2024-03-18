Falcon Wealth Planning Has $518,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,741,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,690. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

