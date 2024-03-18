Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $765.55. 1,699,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

