Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.67 on Monday, hitting $517.90. 2,767,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,873. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.24 and a 200 day moving average of $465.97. The stock has a market cap of $400.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

