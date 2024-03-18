Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 6,204 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.34. 249,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

