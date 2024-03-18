Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,331. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.