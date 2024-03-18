Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Equinix by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $859.87. 317,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.44.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

