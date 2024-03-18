Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBYD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $44.00.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

