FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 95,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

