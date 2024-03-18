Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

FAST stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.70. 3,339,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $76.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock worth $6,543,381 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $405,513,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

