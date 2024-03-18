Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s current price.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

