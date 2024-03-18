Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $837.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.00. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

