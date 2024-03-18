Fetch.ai Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00003826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $655.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00092513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,749,347 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

