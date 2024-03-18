Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FDBC traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.30%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In other news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332 shares of company stock valued at $65,894 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.