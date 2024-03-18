Financial Comparison: Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) & SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS 53.14% 238.09% 81.71% Rezolute N/A -51.81% -48.05%

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rezolute 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCYNEXIS and Rezolute, as reported by MarketBeat.

SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 744.83%. Rezolute has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 386.89%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Rezolute.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Rezolute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $135.87 million 0.40 -$62.81 million $1.42 1.02 Rezolute N/A N/A -$51.79 million ($1.10) -1.62

Rezolute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCYNEXIS. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Rezolute on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

