Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

