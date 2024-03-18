Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

