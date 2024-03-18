Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

