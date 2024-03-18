Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.73. 738,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

