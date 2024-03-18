Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.2% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.92. 73,069,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.22 and a 200 day moving average of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $297.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

