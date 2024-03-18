Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.12. 747,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,997. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.