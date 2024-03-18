Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 60,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,813. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

