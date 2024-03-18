First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 2,079,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.6 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.53. 23,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,990. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.