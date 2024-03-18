First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.75 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

