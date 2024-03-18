First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,462,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,271 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $17.89.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 144,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

