First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Purchased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. 107,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,889. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

