First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.33

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 208783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

