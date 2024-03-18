First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $91,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $109,983.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $91,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,096,741 shares of company stock worth $170,260,841 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

