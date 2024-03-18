Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 24,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

FI stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.42.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.