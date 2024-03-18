Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on F. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

F stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Ford Motor by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

