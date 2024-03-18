Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,347 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

