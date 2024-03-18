Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,250 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.