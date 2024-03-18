Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Corning makes up about 2.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

GLW opened at $32.51 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

