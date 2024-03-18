Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

SPHR stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

SPHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

