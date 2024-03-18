Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,137 MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

