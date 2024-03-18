Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Invests $6.56 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 6.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

