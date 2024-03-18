Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Forestar Group stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

