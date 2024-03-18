Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.