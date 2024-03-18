Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 17,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 288.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.54. 404,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,340. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.