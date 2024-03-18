Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Bank of America

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FNV. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.87. 773,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,427. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.