Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.04

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 27390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.