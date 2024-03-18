Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 59,887 shares.The stock last traded at $71.38 and had previously closed at $74.94.

Freedom Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $418.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Freedom

In related news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 71.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 125,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Freedom by 101.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

