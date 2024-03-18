Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,402. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

